Road reopened after serious crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A serious crash shut down South Main Street in Torrington late Monday morning.

Police said that they responded to a crash on South Main Street near Beecher Street.

The car had struck a utility pole and rolled over.

A woman was extricated from the car and taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

South Main Street was closed from Palmer Bridge Street to Bogue Road for a few hours.

Police are investigating the crash.