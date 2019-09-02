What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Road reopened after serious crash in Torrington

Posted 2:19 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, September 2, 2019

TORRINGTON — A serious crash shut down South Main Street in Torrington late Monday morning.

Police said that they responded to a crash on South Main Street near Beecher Street.

The car had struck a utility pole and rolled over.

A woman was extricated from the car and taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

South Main Street was closed from Palmer Bridge Street to Bogue Road for a few hours.

Police are investigating the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.