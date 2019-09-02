× Serious crash closes road in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A serious crash shut down South Main Street in Torrington late Monday morning.

Police said that they responded to a crash on South Main Street near Beecher Street.

The car had struck a utility pole and rolled over.

A woman was extricated from the car and taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

South Main Street is closed from Palmer Bridge Street to Bogue Road as police investigate.

FOX61 has a crew on its way to the scene.