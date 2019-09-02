Thousands of runners cross finish line at Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A tradition continued in New Haven Monday morning.

Thousands of runners toed the start line this Labor Day for the 42nd annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race. Runners were choosing between a 5k, 20k, or half-marathon. The kid's "Fun Run" kicked off the day's events!

No matter which race runners chose, conditions were ideal.

"It's a fun event -- love the weather this year. [The race] has a tradition of being hot and humid so this is great," said Carrie Swigart of Woodbridge.

Ideal conditions sure did help: The championship 20k was the headliner, elite runners from all over the country competing in that race. 1st place went to Leonard Korir, who finished with an impressive time of 59:05.

For most runners who crossed the finish line, the goal was to complete the race and have fun.

This annual race in New Haven is a great warm-up act for runners hoping to complete the Hartford Marathon just a month away.