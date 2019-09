Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUR NEW JOB IS WAITING!...

Get Hired CT Career Expo, a Goodwill event, presented by FOX 61 and HOT 93.7, will take place Tuesday, September 24th from 11AM-3PM at the Connecticut Convention Center in downtown Hartford! Get Hired CT is the largest career expo in the state, and will feature over 100 of the region’s top employers hiring for over 7,500 positions.

SEE WHY YOU NEED TO ATTEND GET HIRED CT!