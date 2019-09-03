× 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near West Rock Tunnel on Rt. 15

NEW HAVEN — One man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning near the West Rock Tunnel on Rt. 15.

Police said Joao Maiolino, 29, of Bridgeport, was injured when a vehicle using the turnaround in the center of the highway entered the Northbound lane where he was driving around 5:45 a.m.

The Nissan Armada, driven by Kimberly Ann Slosek, 41, of West Haven, was headed southbound and used the emergency turnaround in the median of the highway. Maiolino struck the SUV when it entered the lane he was in.

The accident is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Perchinski at 203-393-4200.