A farewell to a Green Beret and a hometown hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AGAWAM, Mass. – Just over the border from Suffield a sad scene took over the streets in Agawam.

Army Green Beret and Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa was laid to rest flanked by family, friends and some who were total strangers eager to show their respect.

Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa was a father of two daughters and step daughter, a fiancé, and favorite son from Chicopee, he was killed in a firefight in an Afghan province on August 21st. Gerry Pinard, from Agawam, came out to Main Street to honor Deleon-Figueroa even though they had never met.

“He was called to duty,” Pinard said, “and we are all here to honor him for it.”

Hundreds came to the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor Deleon-Figueroa. Francisco Urena, the secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Affairs said, “what you are seeing today is everyday strangers, neighbors and kids wanting to pay respects and really be there for the family.”

Deleon-Figueroa died a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, the U.S. Army provided a full honor detail for his service. Secretary Urena added, “what we must remember as Americans is we must be grateful for their sacrifice.”