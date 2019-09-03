× Artichoke Basille’s Pizza coming to Hartford

HARTFORD — Artichoke Basille’s Pizza announced they will open their second pizza shop in Connecticut.

The restaurant will open in downtown Hartford this upcoming winter.

“We couldn’t have picked a more exciting and opportune time to open in Hartford, and we know that Artichoke will fit seamlessly into the community as it transforms into a more youthful and contemporary area,” said Matt Rusconi, Connecticut franchisee for Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. “We believe in the future of Hartford and see its immense potential, especially with all the new developments planned for Downtown. We’ll be anxiously awaiting the day we can officially open doors and bring a slice of NYC to this city!”

The Hartford location will be the second in Connecticut, joining a location in Newington that opened up earlier this year.

The restaurant will replace the former McKinnon’s Pub at 114 Asylum Street near the XL Center.