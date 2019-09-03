Ask the Attorney: Rental refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

We were involved in an accident a week ago Friday on the highway while driving to the Cape.

My car wasn't drivable after the accident and my daughter was seriously hurt and suffered from concussion like symptoms all weekend. The police were very busy and I was so worried about her that I didn't ask what we should do and how long until the report comes out.

Needless to say, we didn't make it the Cape and wonder if I can get my money back for the house we rented as well?

Please help

Randy T