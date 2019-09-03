Caught on Camera: Pick-up truck speeds past school bus stop sign in West Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- A homeowner shared a frightening video of a pick-up truck speeding down Allings Crossing Road in West Haven.

The driver blew right through a school bus stop sign, moments before a student was about to board the bus.

Neighbors said new bus stop signs were recently put up in the area, but it has done nothing to prevent drivers from speeding.

The homeowner said he wanted to share the video to raise awareness about school bus safety and said the driver of the truck was issued a ticket for breaking state law.

Neighbors said they consistently see cars flying up and down Allings Crossing Road.

Resident Thomas Craven said his own mailbox was hit by a speeding car less than a week ago.

“They put up new bus signs here to help prevent an accident, but they’re not stopping they couldn’t care less,” Craven said.

It’s an issue all across the state. Recently FOX61 caught a driver in Hartford speeding right by a school bus as their stop sign was up and lights were flashing.

Residents said they have reached out to West Haven and State Police about their speeding concerns and hope something will be done soon.