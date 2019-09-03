Dog abandoned in Hamden improving; should be ready for adoption soon

HAMDEN — The health of the small dog found tied up outside and suffering from several ailments has improved.

Police said the health of the Yorkshire Terrier mix has improved considerably since August 13 when the dog was suffering from a severe case of epidermal necrosis, a condition which damages the skin. This condition has been corrected by surgery and the use of antibiotics.

“The dog’s overall clinical evaluation has improved, as well as his appetite and disposition. A portion of his fur has grown back. The Hamden Animal Control Division is hopeful that the dog will be ready for adoption in a few weeks,” said police.

“The Hamden Police Department and Hamden Animal Control Division would once again like to thank ‘Running for Rescues’ and the vast number of concerned citizens who assisted in the dogs recovery.”

A concerned neighbor called Hamden Animal Control on August 13, to report a dog tied up outside an apartment building on Mix Avenue.

Once untied, the officer saw that the dog was not able to sit and was in severe pain and also suffering from a severe skin condition.

The dog, which is described as a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Mix, was taken to the North Haven Animal Hospital for immediate care.

The dog was found to be suffering from a skin condition, caused either by an autoimmune disease or chemical burn.

Both of his ears were infected and needed to be partially amputated. The dog was also underweight and dehydrated.