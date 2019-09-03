Gov. Lamont holds forum on climate change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont held a forum on climate change Tuesday morning.

The administration is preparing its legislative proposals for the 2020 session of the General Assembly.

The Council on Environmental Quality warned last month that much of the environmental progress made in Connecticut over the past decades could be undone by climate change.

The council predicts the warming climate could reverse efforts to reduce nitrogen discharges into Long Island Sound from sewage treatment facilities and other sources.

FOX61's Matt Caron has the story.