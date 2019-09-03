Hurricane Dorian causes multiple cancellations at Bradley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS - Hurricane Dorian impacted people here in Connecticut looking to head south Tuesday morning.

Anyone arriving at Bradley International Airport hoping to fly to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach was met with the word "canceled." Hurricane Dorian wreaking havoc on the Bahamas and shutting down airports in Florida.

One flight heading to Myrtle Beach was able to get out, perfect timing for one woman looking to get home and prepare her house for the storm.

“I just wanna get home to my house, make sure it’s ok. I have a big pond behind my house, so I wanna get home and make sure the water levels ok. Knock on wood I’ve been good the past 2 or 3 hurricanes,” Ella Bartscht of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Another traveler, Kristen Seale, was trying to get home to South Carolina before the hurricane hits that area. She said she tried getting home yesterday, but that flight canceled. She was finally able to get out Tuesday ahead of the storm.

“We’re here visiting my family. Our flight got canceled yesterday, but it’s on today. My husband’s down there, so we’re doing back down there. I’m a teacher, schools been closed for the week so we’re not sure what’s gonna happen,” said Seale.

Some travelers were optimistic the storm would stay far enough away.

“It could change, I think it will. I’m optimistic that it will go out to sea and we’ll send it up to you guys,” said Michael O’Driscoll.

Fort Lauderdale’s airport reopened at noon Tuesday, if you’re traveling over the next few days make sure to check with your airline before you head to the airport.