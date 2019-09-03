Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Lamont issues executive order to reduce carbon emissions

Posted 4:20 PM, September 3, 2019, by

Governor Ned Lamont (file photo/FOX61)

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s governor has signed an executive order designed to help reduce the state’s carbon emissions.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s order, signed on Tuesday, expands the Governor’s Council on Climate Change and sets the goal for a 100% carbon-free energy market in the state by 2040.

Under the order, the council will monitor and report on the progress and implementation of programs designed to reach that goal.

It also will work with every state agency to develop strategies to deal with the possible impacts of climate change on infrastructure, agriculture, natural resources, and public health.

The Council on Environmental Quality warned last month that the warming climate could, among other things, reverse efforts to reduce nitrogen discharges into Long Island Sound from sewage treatment facilities and other sources.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.