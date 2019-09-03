Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Milford man arrested, charged with stealing from Pop Warner Football and Cheer Association

MILFORD — Police say 30-year-old Bahliek Brown is facing larceny and forgery charges after stealing from a youth football and cheer association.

According to police, Brown was arrested on Monday on two active arrest warrants. Police say Brown reportedly stole over $1,550 from the Milford Pop Warner Football and Cheer Association bank account by cashing a fraudulent check in February.

Pop Warner is a non-profit organization that promotes youth football and cheer & dance programs for participants in several states and countries.

Police say Brown is also accused of failing to appear in court on August 2nd stemming from a larceny arrest on June 12th, 2015.

