Miranda Lambert coming to Mohegan Sun Arena September 13th

UNCASVILLE — Tickets are almost gone for the Miranda Lambert concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena!

The country music superstar’s “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour comes to Connecticut next Friday! Special guests include Elle King, Pistol Annies, and Caylee Hammack!

Lambert touts six studio albums to her repertoire; Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four The Record (2011) and Platinum (2014). The Grammy Award-winning singer has been touring extensively since 2018.

Head to the Mohegan Sun Arena website to learn more and to nab those tickets in time for the show!