Nice and cool Tuesday; tracking showers Wednesday

As a lot of students head back to school after Labor Day Weekend, today looks beautiful with lots of sun and low humidity. We'll enjoy temperatures in the mid/upper 70s to around 80 degrees, which is seasonable for early September.

Humidity increases Wednesday, before a cold front moves through Wednesday evening. That front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon and into the evening. Cooler, less humid air will follow by Thursday when temperatures will dip back into the 70s. We return to a rain chance for the end of the week as we're watching some fringe effects from Dorian. Here's the latest:

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Hurricane Dorian is still a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 110 mph. While extremely close to the Florida coast, the forecast still keeps Dorian just offshore of Florida. But impacts will be felt far from the storm's center so parts of Florida will experience high winds, storm surge and heavy rain. The same is true for Georgia and the Carolinas. The Outer Banks may also be close to big impacts as the storm curves back out to sea.

TRACK DORIAN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP HERE:

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant! Highs: 75-81.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, some patchy fog. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance late day showers/storms. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, less humid. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers and a gusty breeze. High: 65-70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

