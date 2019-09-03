Police: Arrest is imminent in hit-and-run of New Haven three-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Some good news about a New Haven three-year-old, who New Haven Police say was intentionally run over by a car on a sidewalk Saturday night.

Avery Aranjo suffered a broken shoulder, broken ribs and a broken leg, but was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Somehow a car was able to jump a curb and run over the little boy, without hitting either a tree or utility pole on the Cassius St. sidewalk.

Police confirm that they know who the person responsible for this hit-and-run is and that an arrest is imminent.

Saturday night at 6 o’clock residents of Cassius St. said their jaws dropped as a car “jumped the sidewalk, hit the baby, backed up again on the baby and then she came out of my driveway straight out and left,” said a resident of the street, who did not want to be identified.

“We don’t even want our kids playing outside no more,” that resident continued

New Haven Police said two groups of women had been arguing. A video, obtained by FOX61, allegedly shows part of their exchange, which police said lead to a physical altercation.

A source tells FOX61 someone in one group sprayed the other group with mace. And the group that was maced left angrily, before returning and jumping the curb and running over three-year-old Avery Aranjo.

“My neighbors daughter chased after them,” said the unidentified resident of the street.

It could’ve been worse because other children were also playing on the sidewalk when the car was coming at them.

“When she jumped the sidewalk, all the other kids they moved out of the way fast,” said the unnamed resident.

According to a source, the group of young women gathered on the sidewalk wanted to fight the three-year-old’s mother and that’s why they showed up in the first place.

“For that to happen to him is real scary,” said Cassandra Roberson, a resident of Cassius Street, who said her grandchildren were playing with Avery Aranjo at around the time he was run over.