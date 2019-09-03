Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Police say man fatally shot during argument outside Bridgeport market

Posted 12:27 PM, September 3, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a confrontation outside a store led to a fatal weekend shooting in Connecticut.

Bridgeport police say surveillance video shows 41-year-old Jose Perez-Ortiz, of Monroe, attempting to stab a man outside the variety store just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The man pulled a gun and fired, striking Perez-Ortiz.

Police say the shooter left the scene in a light-colored vehicle.

Perez-Ortiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Connecticut post reports the shooting was the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

Police are urging the shooter to come forward, because if it is a case of self-defense, no charges will be lodged.

