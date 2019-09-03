Shelton students to start school Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of school for Shelton Public School students, but that was not the case.

The first day had to be pushed to Wednesday, September 4th because there weren’t enough school bus drivers.

“I was like what is happening? I was kind of disappointed because I was ready and everything was ready and now it’s delayed,” said Shay Ostherthe, an 8th grader at Shelton Intermediate School.

On Friday, parents received a notice from the school district, so on Tuesday morning they made their way to Shelton City Hall. The city is responsible for hiring bus drivers. Parents and students held a peaceful protest and called on city leaders to hire more drivers.

Parents said they were frustrated and had to make last minute childcare arrangements over the holiday weekend.

“Today I’m going to go in a little late. My kids are going to go to my mother’s today,” says Dila Osterthe, a Shelton parent who has children in the school district.

Mayor Mark Lauretti told FOX 61 over the phone he doesn’t agree with the decision to delay classes. He adds that they need a total of 56 drivers to fill the route, but last week 10 drivers left to work for Durham, another school bus company Mayor Lauretti says that school bus driver shortage is something that many districts are dealing with.

“It’s probably going to continue being an issue as bus companies around the state compete for certified drivers so the city needs to have a plan in place for that as well,” said Angela Pellegrino- Grant, a Shelton parent.

Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lauretti provided an update to FOX61 stating that they now have enough bus drivers to start the school year.