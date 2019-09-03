Spreading positive messages on the first day of school in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- It was the first day of school for children in Manchester and for some, they were greeted with a bit of surprise.

Kind and positive messages written on sidewalks as they left for school. Words and phrases like “be kind”, “have a great day” lined the sidewalks near Bowers Elementary School.

Some students saying they looked forward to going school just a little more.

“I was pretty excited for the school year after that, I kept remembering those” said Landon Alarcon.

This was a small act of kindness spread by Renee and Michael Dumouchel who just wanted to bring a bit of joy to the neighborhood. Dropping off packages with two pieces of chalk on doorsteps with the message, “spread positivity”.

The couple hopes this tradition continues for the years to come.