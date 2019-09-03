× UConn, Tennessee to compete in Basketball Hall of Fame revival series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The UConn and Tennessee women’s basketball teams will hit the hardwood together for the first time in 13 years.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said the upcoming Hall of Fame Game will feature the UConn Huskies and the Tennessee Lady Vols. Between the two programs, they hold 19 national championships. The teams met from 1995-2007, but have not faced each other since.

Officials said, “As part of the two-year series, UConn will host Tennessee on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In the 2020-21 season, the Lady Vols will host the Huskies in Knoxville, with a portion of the proceeds again benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.”

The game will be shown on ESPN from the XL Center in Hartford at 7:00 pm ET.