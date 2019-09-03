× University of New Haven to make ‘major athletics announcement’ Thursday

WEST HAVEN — The University of New Haven plans to make a “major athletics announcement” on Thursday morning.

Sources told FOX61 that University President Steven H. Kaplan will introduce the school’s new athletic director.

FOX61 has learned that the athletic director is coming from a Big 12 Conference School.

UNH has been exploring making the jump to Division I sports, and this factored into the university’s choice of A.D.

The New Haven Chargers are currently in the NCAA Division II. Its 17 teams compete in the Northeast-10 Conference.

