Windsor police ask for help in identifying woman who may have connection to stolen violin

WINDSOR — Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who they said is connected to the theft of items from a home in July.

Police said on July 29 they were called to a residential burglary at a home on Rainbow Road. Among the items stolen included an antique violin and credit cards that were later used at Stop & Shop in Wethersfield at Metro Gas in Windsor and Mercury Gas located in Hartford.

“The Windsor Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown white female who made purchases using these stolen credit cards. Pictures of this unknown white female are included with this release. The unknown white female has a “Sun” style tattoo on the rear of her neck and was a passenger it what is believed to be a 2000 era Mazda 3 4-door sedan color grey.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Blezard at the Windsor Police Department at 860 688-4545 ext 541