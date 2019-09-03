× WorkinCT: Get Hired CT brings employers and applicants together for more than 7,500 job openings on September 24

It’s the annual meeting between employers and people looking for a job. Goodwill’s Get Hired CT is back at the Connecticut Convention Center looking to make a connection on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I believe this event is really important to Goodwill because it helps us fulfill our mission of getting people to work,” said Jeremy Mooser, Communications Director Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

The career fair is put by the non-profit and FOX 61 is proud to be a partner. Each year it continues to grow, with more and more employers taking part. There are jobs available in aviation, health care and retail, just to name a few.

“Goodwill is really excited to have Amazon as part of this event this year. Obviously, they’re the largest retailer in the world. We know that they’re adding locations throughout Connecticut, so we’re really excited to have them here with us,” said Mooser.

Another major employer taking part is Bob’s Discount Furniture. It’s looking to fill dozens of positions in all different areas of the company.

“People know the brand, but they don’t realize what kind of opportunities there are here, and we’re so much more than just a furniture store. We have opportunities in real estate, in finance. We have a huge team in the back that does the creative,” said Victor Herrera, Bob’s Discount Furniture Recruiting Manager.

Last year, Bob’s Discount Furniture hired eight people from Get Hired CT for its showrooms and customer care team. Bob’s says those employees, like all its employees, now have the opportunity to advance within the company.

“Outside of that, it’s an opportunity to network and meet other people. As opportunities presented themselves later on, they joined our talent network and were able to sign on for other positions in our home office,” said Herrera.

With more than two thousand applicants expected to come through the door, Get Hired CT is a great opportunity to network.

“I think for employers, what’s really beneficial for them is getting face-to-face contact with job seekers. It gives them further indicators to help in their recruiting process. Our hope for them is that they find a whole lot of talent coming through,” said Mooser.

Mooser also told FOX61 that new this year, job seekers can have their resume scanned, and it will automatically be uploaded for every recruiter to view after the event. There will also be opportunities for job seekers to get professional portrait photos during the event and resume reviews at the pop-up Goodwill Career Center.

For more information, click here.

Employers have until September 7 to register for Get Hired CT.