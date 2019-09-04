Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Connecticut Sun star raising money for her native Bahamas

Posted 12:17 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, September 4, 2019

Jonquel Jones #35 of the Connecticut Sun warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Aces at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

UNCASVILLE — Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is raising money for her native Bahamas after the destruction from Hurricane Dorian.

Jones has set up a page on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe , hoping to raise $50,000 for the archipelago. She donated $10,000 and the page had just under $20,000 in donations early Wednesday.

In a video posted to the page, the player said her family is OK and “in a good situation.”

Jones said she and the other organizers of the page are deciding which relief organizations will receive the funds.

Jones moved from the Bahamas when she was 14. She recently wrote about her experiences there for The Players Tribune , including having the roof of her home peeled back by Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and finding fish swimming in her living room.

Jones and the Sun (22-9) have clinched a WNBA playoff spot. They host the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.