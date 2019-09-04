CT State Police release new details, photos in the arrest of Fotis Dulos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut State Police have confirmed that Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Fotis is facing new charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Fotis posted a $500,000 bond where he was then released Wednesday night.

You can read the full arrest warrant below:

Fotis is already facing charges of hindering prosecution in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence, in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer.

Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Jennifer.

Jennifer, a mother of five, hasn’t been seen since Friday, May 24 when she dropped her children off at school. She was reported missing that evening.

Around the same time police say people matching the description of Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were caught on video dropping garbage bags into bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Police say at least two of those bags contained items with Jennifer’s blood on them.

Fotis and Troconis were both free on bond.

Fotis' lawyer Norm Pattis released the following statement:

"Based on what I’ve been told, the warrant is another circumstantial jab at the wrong man. The decision to arrest him again and require him to post another enormous bond is punitive and intended to break his will to fight. Read my lips: we’re neither bending nor breaking.”

The investigation remains both a missing person investigation and a criminal investigation.

