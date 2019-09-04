Daytrippers: Husky Heritage Sports Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no shortage of Husky Pride at the Husky Heritage Sports Museum right on the UCONN campus at Storrs, where sports fans can spend the day reliving some of their shining moments and take a trip down memory lane.

“We have 23 national championships in for sports and all of the 23 teams are depicted here starting with the 1948 Men’s Soccer team” says Tim Tolokon.

It's not only all about basketball, the UCONN Huskies are champions both on, and off the court.

“When you get in here you realize the magnitude of the success of the two linchpin programs -- Men’s and Women’s Basketball, but then you walk down in the museum and you see five National Championship trophies for Women’s Field Hockey," explained Tolokon. "It’s remarkable to see the success of Men’s and Women’s Soccer.” says Tolokon

However, one special feature is the Connecticut Basketball Rotunda, where you can really feel the energy of the national champs with some documentary videos and behind the scenes winning moments caught on film.

Without a doubt…you will bleed blue by the end of the day.

GO HUSKIES!