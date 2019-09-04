× Estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos taken into custody in connection to her disappearance

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police have confirmed that Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, has been arrested and taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell FOX61 that Fotis is facing new charges of tampering with evidence.

Fotis is already facing charges of hindering prosecution in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence, in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos,” state police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Jennifer.

Jennifer, a mother of five, hasn’t been seen since Friday, May 24 when she dropped her children off at school. She was reported missing that evening.

Around the same time police say people matching the description of Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were caught on video dropping garbage bags into bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Police say at least two of those bags contained items with Jennifer’s blood on them.

Fotis and Troconis were both free on bond.

The investigation remains both a missing person investigation and a criminal investigation.

