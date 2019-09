× Hartford: Man stabbed multiple times in the chest, investigation underway

HARTFORD- Police say a man was stabbed several times in the chest early Wednesday morning in the area of 112 Webster St.

Police say the 33-year-old victim is alert and conscious as they search for a suspect.

A portion of Washington Street is closed between Barnard and Colonial Streets as officers investigate the situation.

