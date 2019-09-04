× Live streams from cameras in East Coast towns in Dorian’s path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After finally moving away from the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is now brushing the Florida coast as it heads north.

Now a Category 2 storm, Dorian is expected to impact the coasts of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Below is a list of cameras with live streams available as the hurricane nears, listed from south to north: