Man arrested in connection with Rapper Mac Miller’s death: DEA

KTLA — A 23-year-old Hollywood Hills man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose last September, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced.

Cameron James Pettit is accused of selling counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl to the hip-hop artist — whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick — two days before his death in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, a DEA news release stated. Miller was 26 years old.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined he died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, and his death was ruled an accident.

Pettit has been charged with a federal count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the DEA. He’s expected to make his first court appearance in downtown L.A. on Wednesday afternoon.

