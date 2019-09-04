× Neighbor notices house fire in Simsbury

SIMSBURY – Firefighters were able to quickly put out flames at an Evans Drive home Wednesday, after a passing neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

The fire started in the basement of the house, according to Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company Chief James Baldis.

The Avon and Bloomfield Fire Departments were called in to cover the town of Simsbury.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The majority of the damage to the home is from smoke. The house is “unlivable” according to the chief.