New Britain native George Springer carted off field after injury during Astros game

Posted 2:19 PM, September 4, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 03: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros hits the ground after making a catch in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 03, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MIWAUKEE — Houston Astros center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with the wall catching a ball.

Springer caught Ryan Braun’s long fly ball in the fifth inning and hit the wall. His head snapped back and he fell to the ground. He immediately grabbed the back of his head as his glove fell off. Astros medical personnel raced out to assist him.

After a momentary delay, he was carted off the field by Miller Park medical personnel. He sat up in the cart as it left the field.

Kyle Tucker batted for Springer and replaced him in right.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Astros 4-2 Tuesday night for a split of the interleague series.

