New details in the arrest of CCSU student accused of showing interest in mass shooting

HARTFORD -- A CCSU student who allegedly showed interest in committing a mass shooting, was already investigated in the past for threatening his classmates.

Norwalk police, together with the FBI, arrested 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol last month for having possession of high capacity magazines. The law says a magazine holding 10 rounds of ammunition or more is high capacity. His four magazines held 30 rounds of ammunition.

A tip from Wagshol's aunt to the FBI's National Threats Operations Center, led police to his doorstep with a search and seizure warrant.

Court documents revealed that Wagshol was already investigated in the past for reportedly threatening his classmates. In 2008, a parent at Wagshol's school called the police department saying students heard him talking about stabbing and shooting people. In 2010, police investigated a threatening Facebook profile.

Wagshol, of Norwalk, faces four counts of illegal possession of large capacity ammunition magazines, which he admits to purchasing in New Hampshire, but said he only did so because he takes part in fire arms training with his father. His attorney says police were concerned by a couple of memes Wagshol reposted.

After two weeks in jail, Wagshol posted the $250,000 bond Friday afternoon. Among the conditions of his release: he is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and has to report to his probation officer every day until this case is resolved or until the conditions of his release or modified.

The prosecution says one of the things that concerns them about Wagshol is his well documented history of psychiatric issues, dating back to when he was 11-years-old.