New Haven police investigating double shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a double shooting incident that took place Wednesday evening.

New Haven Emergency Management officials said the incident took place at Ashmun Street.

Officials said two males were found with gunshot wounds – one shot in the abdomen, the other in the back and buttocks. At this time, there is no word on conditions/seriousness of injuries.

Ashmun Street is closed between Foote Street and Webster Street due to an investigation.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.