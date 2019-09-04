Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

New Haven police investigating double shooting

Posted 9:36 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51PM, September 4, 2019

NEW HAVEN —  Police are investigating a double shooting incident that took place Wednesday evening.

New Haven Emergency Management officials said the incident took place at Ashmun Street.

Officials said two males were found with gunshot wounds – one shot in the abdomen, the other in the back and buttocks. At this time, there is no word on conditions/seriousness of injuries.

Ashmun Street is closed between Foote Street and Webster Street due to an investigation.

