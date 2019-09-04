× New Haven police investigating two seperate shootings, stabbing Tuesday night

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating two separate shootings and a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

The first incident happened about 9:50 p.m. when officers were called to Chatham Street between Rowe Street and Ferry Street for a gunshot victim.

Police say a 23-year-old African American man suffered fro ma single gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for his injuries which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

About an hour later, police were called to a reported stabbing in the area of Lloyd Street between Grand Avenue and Woolsey Street. Police found a 41-year-old African American man who had multiple stab wounds on his body. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition but has since been stabilized. Police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident with no other victims. The offender is known, and the investigation is ongoing.

A little over a half-hour after the stabbing, police were called to Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus on the report of two walk-in gunshot victims.

A 36-year-old African American man and a 25-year-old Hispanic man were suffering from single gunshot wounds. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Police say the shooting happened on Kensington Street between Edgewood Street and Chapel Street. Residential and personal property were also struck by bullets.

Police did not indicate that any of the incidents were related.

These investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.