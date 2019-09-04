Otoniel Reyes sworn in as Chief of New Haven Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Otoniel Reyes was sworn in as New Haven Police Chief Monday afternoon.

Since predecessor Anthony Campbell retired in March, Otoniel Reyes has been serving as the department's Interim Police Chief.

Chief Campbell had been the police chief for only two years in the top position. However, he said his time had to come to an end because of what he called an "unreasonable offer from the Board of Alders and the union".

He announced his retirement in February

Last week, the Board of Alters unanimously agreed that Reyes would continue to lead the New Haven Police Department as the permanent Chief of Police.