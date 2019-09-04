× Otoniel Reyes voted in as permanent Chief of New Haven Police

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police have a permanent police chief after several months.

Since predecessor Anthony Campbell retired in March, Otoniel Reyes has been serving as the department’s Interim Police Chief.

Chief Campbell had been the police chief for only two years in the top position. However, he said his time had to come to an end because of what he called an “unreasonable offer from the Board of Alders and the union”. He announced his retirement in February

Tuesday evening, the Board of Alters unanimously agreed that Reyes would continue to lead the New Haven Police Department as the permanent Chief of Police.