Police arrest Enfield grandson in connection with killing of grandmother

ENFIELD — Police said they arrested a man in connection to the murder of 79-year-old Frances Battagler.

Enfield Police Department said they arrested her grandson Wednesday, Anthony Ward, and charged him murder.

Police said Battagler was found bludgeoned to death in her home at 47 Second Avenue last month. Her body was discovered during a well-being check prompted by a letter brought to police.

After the news broke out of her death, Ward became a person of interest in connection to her death.

He was later involved in a one car crash in Wethersfield where he was then transported to the hospital for medical care.

Ward’s past criminal record includes possession of drugs and some speeding tickets.

Ward is being held on a million dollar bond is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

