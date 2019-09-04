× Police investigating homicide at a Danbury condo complex

DANBURY — Danbury police say they are investigating a homicide at a condo complex Wednesday morning.

According to police, the homicide happened at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex on Silversmith Drive early Wednesday morning.

At this time, police say there is one person dead. Investigators are actively searching for any involved person(s). According to police, their preliminary investigation indicated that the homicide was not a random act and there’s no reason to believe other residents are at risk.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.