× Police: Man faked being hit by car to get money out of Southbury drivers

SOUTHBURY — Police said a man was arrested after he claimed to have been hit by drivers in a parking lot and tried to money out of them.

State police arrested Thomas Burns, 47, of Norwalk, on larceny and narcotics charges last week.

Police said they received reports from people who said they were approached by a man in a safety vest who claimed that the drivers had hit him. The man in the vest was demanding money from the drivers.

A man at the Stop & Shop parking lot told police he was leaving the grocery store when the man came over and banged on his window saying he hit him with his car. He said he wasn’t hurt, but motioned for him to pull over outside the plaza where he demanded money. Police said there were two other similar incidents.

Burns is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.