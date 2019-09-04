Police release video of persons of interest in Bridgeport homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT — Police released video of persons of interest in connection with a confrontation outside a store led to a fatal weekend shooting.

Bridgeport police say surveillance video shows 41-year-old Jose Perez-Ortiz, of Monroe, attempting to stab a man outside the variety store just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The man pulled a gun and fired, striking Perez-Ortiz.

Video released by police Wednesday shows several men walking up the street and then turning around and running away. Police say the shooter left the scene in a light-colored vehicle. Perez-Ortiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said, "We need the communities assistance in an attempt to identify theses persons as persons of interest. This video show potential suspects that Bridgeport Police would like to identify. Anyone with information should contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242."

The Connecticut post reports the shooting was the city's 13th homicide of the year.