Storms Have Moved Out, Calmer Weather Tonight

Storms moved through the state this afternoon. Tonight is a much different story. We'll be dry, less humid which sets the stage for a nice Thursday for us. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s. So pretty nice day for us here locally!

On Friday we're on the WEATHER WATCH again for fringe effects of Hurricane Dorian. While the threat of getting major impacts from the storm remain low, some rain and a gusty breeze is certainly possible. The probability of tropical storm-force winds here in Connecticut is 5%-10% but higher for areas like Nantucket which is up to 40%.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Hurricane Dorian is a category 2 storm with winds up to 105 mph. The storm is following the contours of the Florida and Georgia coast, keeping the worst winds, rain and surge offshore. But the latest track puts Dorian close to a possible landfall in South Carolina and North Carolina. Even if the eyewall doesn't hit the Carolinas, damaging winds, flooding rain and rough surf are likely. Dorian is not expected to strengthen significantly, rather the storm will slowly weaken after Thursday. At the same time, Dorian's wind field will grow larger which is why a gusty breeze is possible in CT Friday into Saturday even if the storm stays hundreds of miles offshore. We may get brushed with some rainfall as the storm grazes us, but there won't be any significant impact here.

TRACK DORIAN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP HERE:

FORECAST DETAILS:

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance afternoon showers and storms, some could be strong/severe. High: Low-80s.

TONIGHT: Early storms then clearing out and drying out with falling humidity by morning. Lows: 55-63.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler, less humid. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers/rain and a gusty breeze. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy/windy AM. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

