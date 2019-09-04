Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains valid until 9 pm for the following areas in connecticut, according to the National Weather Service:

Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London

Several parts of the state were under a Tornado Watch:

Bradley International Airport said the severe weather in the area has caused some minor delays with both arriving and departing aircraft; however, the airport is open and operating under normal conditions at this time.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Hurricane Dorian is a category 2 storm with winds up to 105 mph. The storm is following the contours of the Florida and Georgia coast, keeping the worst winds, rain and surge offshore. But the latest track puts Dorian close to a possible landfall in South Carolina and North Carolina. Even if the eyewall doesn't hit the Carolinas, damaging winds, flooding rain and rough surf are likely. Dorian is not expected to strengthen significantly, rather the storm will slowly weaken after Thursday. At the same time, Dorian's wind field will grow larger which is why a gusty breeze is possible in CT Friday into Saturday even if the storm stays hundreds of miles offshore. We may get brushed with some rainfall as the storm grazes us, but there won't be any significant impact here.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early storms then clearing out and drying out with falling humidity by morning. Lows: 55-63.

THURSDAY: Clearing, cooler, less humid. High: Low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers/rain and a gusty breeze. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy/windy AM. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

