SHARE61: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the state

HARTFORD — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the state of Connecticut until 9 p.m.

There is still some question as to how strong those storms will be. We have some but not all the ingredients for severe weather. That being said, if storms do manage to fire up, the biggest risk will be damaging winds and locally heavy rain. The National Weather Service says there is a low risk for large hail or a tornado somewhere in New England today.

Got any weather photos you’d like to share?

Submit them below!

You can share yours by emailing us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitteror Instagram, send them through the FOX61 app, or use the “submit” button below (desktop only).

41.603221 -73.087749