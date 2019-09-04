× Stamford Police: 2 arrested after woman escapes from being held against her will

STAMFORD — Police have arrested two man they said held a woman against her will and assaulted for several days.

Police arrested Simon Betser, 39, of Stamford, and Ronald Kuzlik, 33, Stamford, Tuesday. Betser was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Unlawful Restraint, Carrying a dangerous weapon and Larceny 2nd. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Kuzlik was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Unlawful Restraint and Reckless Endangerment. He was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 17.

Police said the incident began when the victim flagged down a motorist on August 22. “She reported that she had escaped from a house where she was being held against her will. Officers initially tried to make contact at the suspect’s home at 12 Longview Avenue but no one answered the door. The victim told Officers that she had come to Connecticut from Florida to visit a former boyfriend Simon Betser. Once she arrived in Stamford Betser’s friend Ronald Kuzlik picked her up and drove her to the residence. Upon her arrival at Betser’s home on August 20th began a two day ordeal where she was repeatedly assaulted, threatened, not allowed to leave the residence and not allowed to even use the bathroom without being guarded by Ronald Kuzlik. Late in the evening on August 22, 2019 the victim, after suffering more abuse was able to escape the residence and flag down a passing motorist who then called the police.”

Police said on the August 23 they responded to a home on Longview Avenue to secure the crime scene while awaiting a search warrant. “It was at this time the suspect, Simon Betser, exited the home with a self-described attacked dog and sat in his driveway speaking to Officers in Russian and refusing to cooperate with the investigation until such time as a search warrant was produced. The search warrant was obtained and the crime scene was processed. Arrest warrants were completed and the subjects were arrested yesterday without incident.”