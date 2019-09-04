Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Status hearing set in R. Kelly’s federal case in Chicago

Posted 10:24 AM, September 4, 2019, by

R. Kelly is charged with sex trafficking in New York and attempting to influence a case in Atlanta, and was arrested while walking his dog, a source with knowledge of the arrest said.

CHICAGO  — R. Kelly is expected to appear at a status hearing a day after jail personnel moved him into the general inmate population following a complaint from his attorneys that he was being held in solitary in a restrictive section of a federal jail in Chicago.

Questions about the singer’s jail conditions could still come up at Wednesday’s hearing in a Chicago federal court. But prosecutors say the issue is moot given Kelly’s transfer Tuesday out of the restrictive unit.

Authorities initially worried other inmates could try to hurt the Grammy Award-winner because of his celebrity status or because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors. Defense attorneys said Kelly had initial misgivings about entering the general population but changed his mind after experiencing conditions in the special unit.

Kelly faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.