With a Bahamian community in Norwalk, eyes are focused on Dorian’s destruction

NORWALK -- With Hurricane Dorian now departed from the Bahamas, many natives of that island nation are just now being able to be in touch with their loved ones there. That includes a Norwalk woman.

Delores Scott spoke with FOX61 Wednesday morning at her church - The First Congregational Church of Norwalk -- because she said this is a place that brings her great comfort, especially over the last several days, when she didn’t know the fate of her family in the Bahamas.

She has lived in Norwalk for 60 years, but her heart has always been in her native Bahamas.

"The Bahamas is a very friendly country," she said.

And, this 700 island country is now a nation in need.

"We are grateful to the United States for assisting us there," Mrs. Scott said.

And she is also appreciative of some celebs, who have homes in the Bahamas.

"People like Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey. Everybody is coming back. They are just waiting for clearance."

She said she felt a sense of relief when her sister was able to call her from the Bahamas Tuesday evening.

"It made my heart sing with great joy," she said with a smile.

Mrs. Scott grew up in Nassau - the Capital of the Bahamas.

"They had quite a bit of winds and lots of flooding," she noted.

But, that was nothing like what their neighbors to the north, on Abaco Island, experienced.

"Those people that are down there every night I cry when I look at them," She said.

She said Abaco Island is an eight minute plane flight from her native Nassau.

"I was in Abaco four years ago and a part of it is no more," she added, while shaking her head.

Among the organizations one can reach out to to make a donation to the Bahamian relief efforts are the Bahamas Embassy in Washington, DC and the United Church of Christ, which is the governing body for Delores Scott’s Norwalk church.

FOX61 has compiled a list of charitable organizations spearheading efforts.