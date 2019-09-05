$50,000 rewards offered in two New Haven shooting cases that injured children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven police announced that the States Attorney's office has offered rewards to try and get information on two separate shootings.

The rewards are $50,000 each and are to help try and get information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the shootings.

The first incident was a shooting on May 1st, where police say a nine-year-old was struck by gunfire at his parents' car while looking for his basketball. The shooting happened on Foote Street, and the child was struck in the pelvis.

The second shooting happened on the night of June 28th when an eight-year-old boy was struck after several gunshots were fired at his home on Thompson Street. The child was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304, anonymous tip line at (203) 946-6296, text a tip by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637(CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.