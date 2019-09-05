9/11 memorial ceremony held in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT -- A memorial ceremony was held Thursday to remember all of the Connecticut lives that were lost on 9/11.

The 18th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony was held at Sherwood Island State Park.

Alexandra Blackwell lost her father in the attacks and was just one of many who came out to remember a lost loved one.

Newtown resident , Christopher Vadas, shared memories of his late brother with the crowd.

“He was 37-years-old and two weeks later to the date my son was born, who we named after my brother Bradley,” Vadas said.

The ceremony was hosted by Governor Ned Lamont. It's held annually to remember all of the Connecticut lives lost almost 18 years ago.

Prior to 9/11 the Twin Towers were visible from Sherwood Island. It’s been home to the state’s official memorial to the victims since the attacks.

“I think we have to be reminded through certain moments like this, that at the end of the day we’re all Americans,” Stamford resident Archie Elam said.